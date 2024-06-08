CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 877.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 173,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 155,689 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 44,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,482,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,056,000 after buying an additional 726,279 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 152,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

CVS traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,239,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,107,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

