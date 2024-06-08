CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $280.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $239.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.95 and a beta of 1.08. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $142.92 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,224 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $6,021,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

