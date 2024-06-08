DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.10

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.10 and last traded at $105.60, with a volume of 63693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.20.

DBS Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

