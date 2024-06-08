DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,700 ($85.84) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($89.69) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 5,700 ($73.03) to GBX 5,800 ($74.31) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,252.40 ($80.11).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 5,635 ($72.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,707.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,645.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,654.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 4,145 ($53.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,075 ($77.83).

In related news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,610 ($71.88), for a total value of £114,444 ($146,629.08). 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

