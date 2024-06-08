Delaney Dennis R Lowers Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Delaney Dennis R cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up about 3.3% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Delaney Dennis R owned approximately 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.55. 179,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.78. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $151.73.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,816 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

