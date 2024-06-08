Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,303 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dell Technologies worth $68,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after buying an additional 1,109,876 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after purchasing an additional 998,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,140,363 shares of company stock worth $567,496,872 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,597,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,744,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.24 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dell Technologies



Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

