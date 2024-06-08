dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.68. Approximately 249,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 192,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNTL shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, dentalcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.03.

The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

