Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,148.03

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,148.03 ($27.52) and traded as high as GBX 2,332 ($29.88). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,286 ($29.29), with a volume of 167,799 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,512 ($32.18) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,165.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,148.59. The company has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -541.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

