Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Shares of SAP opened at C$29.84 on Thursday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.28 and a twelve month high of C$34.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

