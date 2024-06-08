Desjardins Raises 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$6.75

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

5N Plus stock opened at C$5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$529.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$2.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.34.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.2529264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 5,800 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. Insiders have purchased 12,800 shares of company stock worth $61,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

