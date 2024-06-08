dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $17,832.87 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001427 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,523,843 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98591507 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $13,323.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

