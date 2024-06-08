DigiByte Market Cap Achieves $177.41 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $177.41 million and $10.58 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,326.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.31 or 0.00674079 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00114408 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008336 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00038504 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00238198 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00054222 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00081048 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,058,226,477 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.