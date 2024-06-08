Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.20

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.20 and traded as high as $104.05. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $102.65, with a volume of 567,257 shares.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.20.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 322.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 128,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 98,356 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 134.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

