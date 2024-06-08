Discerene Group LP Sells 421 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Discerene Group LP lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises 0.1% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Halliburton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.8 %

HAL stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. 7,534,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

