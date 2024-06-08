Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Distoken Acquisition were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distoken Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Distoken Acquisition by 631.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 144,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 124,990 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Distoken Acquisition by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 159,183 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Distoken Acquisition by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 166,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 66,410 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Distoken Acquisition by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 578,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Distoken Acquisition alerts:

Distoken Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIST opened at $10.75 on Friday. Distoken Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

Distoken Acquisition Profile

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry in Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Distoken Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distoken Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.