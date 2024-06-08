DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Price Tops $0.0072

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $717.40 million and approximately $39.73 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00772379 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $61,908,476.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

