Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43, Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $154.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

