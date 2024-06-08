Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 134,496 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,496 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. InMode comprises approximately 2.9% of Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of InMode at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in InMode by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in InMode by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

InMode stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. Analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

