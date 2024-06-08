Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 506,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,076,000. DaVita comprises 52.3% of Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 471.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 28,766 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in DaVita by 33.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DaVita by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,268. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.54.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

