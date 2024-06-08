Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

DX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

DX stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,127,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 516,898 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,341.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 371,795 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 98,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

