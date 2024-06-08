Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $48.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

