eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $97,557,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,485 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $73,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

