eCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.74 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $823.48 million and $11.74 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,288.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.06 or 0.00679849 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00082026 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,712,820,298,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,712,810,923,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.