eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $831.06 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $831.06 million and approximately $21.28 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,396.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.98 or 0.00682998 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00080791 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,712,504,673,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,712,495,298,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

