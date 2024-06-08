Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Shares Down 6.9%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $960.00 and last traded at $960.00. 90 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,031.00.

Emmi Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,029.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,017.61.

About Emmi

(Get Free Report)

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, the rest of Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.