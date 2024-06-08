ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading Down 0.5%

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €13.94 ($15.16) and last traded at €13.95 ($15.17). 4,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.02 ($15.24).
ENI Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.98 and a 200 day moving average of €14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ENI
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.