Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $167,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SAP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 19,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after buying an additional 480,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after buying an additional 122,135 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $17,255,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $191.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $199.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.56.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

