Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $320,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,745,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.