Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 237,669 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,863,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,669 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $486,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 165,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,071,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 85,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

