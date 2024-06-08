Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 515,096 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,192,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,096 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $133,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 750.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 419,961 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 149,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in VICI Properties by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.34 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

