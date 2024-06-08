Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,279,539 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 12,125.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,279,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 15.94% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $287,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 267,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 125,569 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000.

Shares of IXC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

