Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $183,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in KLA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in KLA by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,581,000 after acquiring an additional 68,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in KLA by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 173,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,995,000 after acquiring an additional 29,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $768.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $716.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.45. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $791.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

