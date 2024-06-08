Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062,925 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $340,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

DFIV opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.