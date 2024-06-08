Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Illinois Tool Works worth $160,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $240.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.04 and a 200 day moving average of $254.32.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

