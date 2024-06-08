Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 803,718 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of WEC Energy Group worth $140,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,669,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.