Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,859,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,647 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $313,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $190.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day moving average is $175.74. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

