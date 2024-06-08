Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $390,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Salesforce by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,524 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock worth $182,545,398. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

CRM stock opened at $241.85 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

