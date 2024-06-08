Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,231 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $146,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,125 shares of company stock worth $31,043,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $294.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

