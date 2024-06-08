Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923,432 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $136,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,574,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

