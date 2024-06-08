Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 99,076 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $78,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.68. The company had a trading volume of 452,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,349. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.42 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

