Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,537 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.63% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $56,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,746 shares of company stock worth $8,607,203 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $88.44. 1,177,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,162. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

