Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

WM traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $200.55. 3,232,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,596. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.00 and its 200-day moving average is $196.01.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

