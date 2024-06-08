Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $65.02 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,231 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $65,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,329. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

