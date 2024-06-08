Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,507 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.33% of Columbia Banking System worth $74,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,809,000 after buying an additional 700,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,714,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $80,011,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,980,000 after buying an additional 967,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $63,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 2,255,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

