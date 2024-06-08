Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.37% of NVR worth $82,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded down $92.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7,497.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,894. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7,666.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,328.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $99.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

