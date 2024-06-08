Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 903,333 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $58,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Burney Co. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 69,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 453,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 39,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 34,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,526,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,056,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

