Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 102,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,729,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 21,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,725. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

