Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,733 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ESAB worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in ESAB by 24.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after buying an additional 566,224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ESAB by 6,624.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after buying an additional 373,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ESAB by 25.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,376,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,672,000 after buying an additional 276,558 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at $11,502,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 15.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after buying an additional 64,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESAB stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $114.77.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

ESAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

