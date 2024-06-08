Ergo One Day Volume Tops $825,110.45 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001538 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $80.86 million and approximately $825,110.45 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,467.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.70 or 0.00676145 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00114648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00038523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00238195 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00053535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00080784 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,699,309 coins and its circulating supply is 75,699,849 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

