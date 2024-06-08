ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) versus NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Head-To-Head Survey

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NB Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

NB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.48%. Given NB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than ESSA Bancorp.

This table compares NB Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp 16.84% 8.12% 0.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NB Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $150.68 million 4.21 $9.82 million N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp $93.40 million 1.80 $18.58 million $1.85 8.99

ESSA Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NB Bancorp.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats NB Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts. It also provides first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one- to four-family residential real estate property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; auto loans; and commercial and other consumer loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. It operates community offices in Monroe County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Lackawanna County, Luzerne County, Chester County, Delaware County, and Montgomery County. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

